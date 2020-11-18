  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc Buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sunrun Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, Arista Networks Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: FND +2.27% MCRB -4.57% Z -1.47% ONEM +0.37% BYND +4.39% RDFN -2.25% RUN +0.99% OSH -0.09% MTCH -0.05% WSO +0.27% RLAY -1.69% U -3.41%

New York, NY, based Investment company Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sunrun Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Match Group Inc, Watsco Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, Arista Networks Inc, HelloFresh SE, AtriCure Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc owns 331 stocks with a total value of $16.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gilder+gagnon+howe+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,302,340 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42%
  2. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,086,110 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
  3. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,075,721 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 158,053 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 422,477 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,442,517 shares as of .

New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,993,055 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 897,888 shares as of .

New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $248.65, with an estimated average price of $224.78. The stock is now traded at around $233.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 377,055 shares as of .

New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,025,501 shares as of .

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 933,532 shares as of .

Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 1046.75%. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,751,286 shares as of .

Added: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 2976.13%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,185,420 shares as of .

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 214.65%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 860,097 shares as of .

Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,156,309 shares as of .

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 690,870 shares as of .

Added: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 741.24%. The purchase prices were between $35.54 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 673,977 shares as of .

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99.

Sold Out: MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Sold Out: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $47.7 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.61.

Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Sold Out: Passage Bio Inc (PASG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Passage Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $17.31.

Reduced: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc reduced to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 99.64%. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc still held 13,122 shares as of .

Reduced: Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc reduced to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 100%. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $34.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc still held 85 shares as of .



