Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc Buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sunrun Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, Arista Networks Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sunrun Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Match Group Inc, Watsco Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, Arista Networks Inc, HelloFresh SE, AtriCure Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc owns 331 stocks with a total value of $16.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RUN, OSH, MTCH, WSO, RLAY, U, INFN, IWGFF, ACCD, SNOW, SDGR, IPOB, SPT, CELH, ZI, WLL, JAMF, JAMF, BUSER, DG2, VITL, WSC, SKREF, OM, LMND, EBS, BKRRF, TIG, AMWL, VIR, TSHA, ETNB, PROF, BCRX, CLFD, TRNE, NIU, 3D7, SGMS, PLTR, GDRX,

FND, MCRB, Z, ONEM, BYND, RDFN, KRNT, STNE, ARNA, SPOT, TXG, NVDA, DISH, GDX, CALX, PENN, SIBN, IRTC, BABA, API, PI, IPHI, PRVB, AZEK, NTRA, TWLO, AAPL, CHGG, QTRX, MAXR, PYPL, MSFT, NET, PDD, CHWY, ONEW, LULU, TEAM, MAG, RCUS, PD, SMG, CB, CLNXF, ATZAF, RPRX, PRPL, PODD, VLRS, NOW, DKNG, PINS, BEAM, VXX, BRP, XP, CZMWF, ATVI, BRK.B, SHW, STMP, SBUX, WYNN, TDG, DAL, SMAR, V, AMRS, FWONK, LITE, PEN, MYOK, SPCE, Reduced Positions: WORK, ASHTF, ANET, TSLA, HLFFF, NFLX, SHOP, ATRC, RNG, ROKU, ZM, DXCM, OKTA, SLQT, JWN, TDOC, AZUL, AMZN, LVGO, OPCH, AYX, WDAY, FSLY, DDOG, FB, COUP, GS, OCDGF, BLUE, SNAP, ALEC, CRWD, EHTH, TAL, ENPH, MDB, INSP, PLAN, SPWH, HUBS, ADSK, CRM, VICR, NVTA, SRPT, LPSN, GLOB, FRPT, DOCU, EXAS, ILMN, NYT, TMUS, SPLK, LGIH, ETSY, SQ, CVNA, ARVN, ALLO, PTON, ISRG, MELI, GLPGF, SSNC, EPAM, VCYT, TNDM, TRUP, HQY, APPF, BATRK, ADPT, NARI, ADBE, APA, GOOGL, HEI, MLM, RGEN, POOL, TCTZF, GTT, XYL, GOOG, QTWO, QTNT, SILV, ATDRF, ARGX, SSTI, MGY, ZLAB, DNLI, SVMK, SWAV, LYFT, UBER, MEC, STOK, ABMD, AMT, BSX, RE, HDB, IBN, IDXX, JPM, KBH, AXGN, REGN, RNR, THO, PAG, VZ, VMC, DIS, HEI.A, HEES, MA, FOLD, NUPMF, PRMRF, UZC, SCOM, ESGC, ZG, PFPT, CWGL, ATEX, SENS, GKOS, NBLX, BATRA, SITE, TCMD, SNES, ALTM, KRYS, EIDX, MGTA, ADYYF, ALLK, GH, ESTC, TWST, SILK, PLMR, AFYA, KRUS, SITM, LEGN, BNR, RNA, RPTX,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,302,340 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,086,110 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,075,721 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 158,053 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 422,477 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,442,517 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,993,055 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 897,888 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $248.65, with an estimated average price of $224.78. The stock is now traded at around $233.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 377,055 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,025,501 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 933,532 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 1046.75%. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,751,286 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 2976.13%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,185,420 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 214.65%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 860,097 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,156,309 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 690,870 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 741.24%. The purchase prices were between $35.54 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 673,977 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $47.7 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.61.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Passage Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $17.31.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc reduced to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 99.64%. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc still held 13,122 shares as of .

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc reduced to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 100%. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $34.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc still held 85 shares as of .