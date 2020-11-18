Grand Jean Capital Management Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Starbucks Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Charter Communications Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Grand Jean Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Starbucks Corp, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Charter Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KO, SBUX,
- Added Positions: BX, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, CHTR, PYPL, NVDA, ADBE, TRUP, GOOG, SHOP, MSFT,
- Sold Out: DISCK,
For the details of GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grand+jean+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 105,441 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 208,821 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 24,966 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.61%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 34,483 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,421 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 222,621 shares as of .New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,407 shares as of .Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
