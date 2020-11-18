  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alden Global Capital LLC Buys Citizens Financial Group Inc, Arch Resources Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells Outfront Media Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: CFG +0.59% WPC +1.13% SPG +1.23% IGT +3.36% ARCH -3.1% C +2.94% BKR -0.83% FTI +7% CTRA +2.1% BTU -1.32%

Investment company Alden Global Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Citizens Financial Group Inc, Arch Resources Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Citigroup Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Outfront Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alden Global Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alden Global Capital LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alden Global Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alden+global+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alden Global Capital LLC
  1. Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO) - 11,544,213 shares, 48.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 254,500 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.54%
  3. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 1,104,105 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
  4. W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 255,700 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.21%
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 593,900 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77%
New Purchase: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $52.9, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 131,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Contura Energy Inc (CTRA)

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Contura Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.12 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 122,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $2.89. The stock is now traded at around $1.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Alden Global Capital LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 223.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 323,058 shares as of .

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Alden Global Capital LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 255,700 shares as of .

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Alden Global Capital LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $80.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 118,540 shares as of .

Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Alden Global Capital LLC added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 487,700 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Alden Global Capital LLC. Also check out:

