Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc Buys Planet Fitness Inc, NVR Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Planet Fitness Inc, NVR Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PLNT, NVR, TDG,

PLNT, NVR, TDG, Reduced Positions: AMZN, GLIBA, MA, FB,

For the details of MANOR ROAD CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manor+road+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 1,000,000 shares, 28.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,250 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31% GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 400,000 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 120,000 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 875,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.

Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $67.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4335.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .