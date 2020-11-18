  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc Buys Planet Fitness Inc, NVR Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: PLNT -0.76% NVR +0.68%

New York, NY, based Investment company Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Planet Fitness Inc, NVR Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANOR ROAD CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manor+road+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANOR ROAD CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 1,000,000 shares, 28.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,250 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31%
  3. GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 400,000 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 120,000 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
  5. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 875,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $67.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Manor Road Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4335.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .



