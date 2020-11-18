Capital Counsel Llc Buys Lowe's Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Seelos Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Capital Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Seelos Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Counsel Llc. As of 2020Q3, Capital Counsel Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LOW, CNI, SEEL,

LOW, CNI, SEEL, Added Positions: ECL, MSFT, JNJ, IONS, DIS,

ECL, MSFT, JNJ, IONS, DIS, Reduced Positions: IDXX, MTD, ADP, INTC, BRK.B, GOOGL, JPM, WMT,

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 547,243 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 192,858 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Visa Inc (V) - 803,524 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 370,264 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% CME Group Inc (CME) - 761,541 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of .

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3. The stock is now traded at around $109.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of .

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.6 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.93. The stock is now traded at around $0.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .