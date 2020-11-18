  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capital Counsel Llc Buys Lowe's Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Seelos Therapeutics Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: LOW -6.59% CNI +0.67% SEEL -1.06%

Investment company Capital Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Seelos Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Counsel Llc. As of 2020Q3, Capital Counsel Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC
  1. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 547,243 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02%
  2. Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 192,858 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 803,524 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 370,264 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. CME Group Inc (CME) - 761,541 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of .

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3. The stock is now traded at around $109.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of .

New Purchase: Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL)

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.6 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.93. The stock is now traded at around $0.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC keeps buying

