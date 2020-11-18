Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Starbucks Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells American Finance Trust Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Starbucks Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Unilever NV, Shopify Inc, sells American Finance Trust Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Apple Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. owns 463 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IWY) - 92,039 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 165,147 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 137,860 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% ISHARES TRUST (IWX) - 149,389 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,229 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74%

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 80,843 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $33.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 49,196 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever NV. The purchase prices were between $51.96 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $57.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,611 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $926.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 747 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $153.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 2904.71%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,217 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 65.79%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,221 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 45340.00%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $211.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,747 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 2253.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $65.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,061 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 273.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,065 shares as of .

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $93.63 and $114.51, with an estimated average price of $103.38.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.99.