Brightlight Capital Management Lp Buys Box Inc, Sells Carvana Co, Fiverr International, At Home Group Inc

Investment company Brightlight Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Box Inc, sells Carvana Co, Fiverr International, At Home Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightlight Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Brightlight Capital Management Lp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BOX,

BOX, Reduced Positions: CVNA, FVRR, HOME, PAAS, CDLX,

Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 261,500 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.84% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 159,200 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.82% Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 423,800 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 1,348,000 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 614,000 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44%

Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 456,500 shares as of .