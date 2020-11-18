Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Axsome Therapeutics Inc, ETF MANAGERS TRUST

Investment company Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PIMCO ETF TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Axsome Therapeutics Inc, ETF MANAGERS TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, GAN during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, USMV, XMLV, ACWV, XSLV, SPY, EEMV, VHT, FIVG, SE, XLB, SHLL, FSLY, BND, VCR, VOX, IYW, QCOM, REGN, IWM, DOW, VAW, ABT, FOUR, VNQ, HYG, SCHP, MIK, SRNE, NOK, PAVM,

TIP, ASPU, SCHO, MINT, IAU, BSV, GBIL, FLOT, XLK, IYC, SRLN, XLI, SCHG, VDC, SLYG, MDYG, VFH, VGT, FRA, VCSH, XLC, XLV, MRK, MSFT, XLY, COST, AMZN, GOOGL, EFA, FB, PG, IEFA, IBM, NJR, XLP, RTX, PFE, XLF, VZ, CCI, VTI, VIS, TMO, UNP, NKE, NFLX, GOOG, KO, HD, ARCC, BSX, CRM, DPG, CVX, ZTS, MMM, BABA, XLRE, MDT, ABBV, VOD, VIG, GERN, URI, GLD, IEMG, IXP, NVDA, LCTX, MA, VEU, F, CEM, BLK, FEAC, Reduced Positions: ADBE, SCHV, IVV, SLYV, SCHF, SCHE, QLTA, GWPH, AAPL, BA, T, CVS, INTC, HON, SHOP, GSY, HQH, TSLA, CSCO, SLV, SCHX, AVGO, BAC, SYK, TTD, UNH, PM, MYJ, MUJ, XOM, IBB, FDN, EMR, CMCSA, MO, VOO, TXN, TTWO, BMY, GSBD, MBB, ISRG, IVR, UBER, ARKK, WMT, AEP,

For the details of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laidlaw+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,913 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) - 831,292 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.03% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 18,913 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 52,528 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,791 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,364 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,766 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,579 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $96.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,312 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 332.88%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 20,237 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,888 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 38,703 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 26.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 154,458 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,576 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 28.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,705 shares as of .

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $57.67, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.11 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $18.28.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.