North Run Capital, Lp Buys CyberArk Software, Kaleyra Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Sells Varonis Systems Inc, Pegasystems Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company North Run Capital, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys CyberArk Software, Kaleyra Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Airgain Inc, sells Varonis Systems Inc, Pegasystems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Run Capital, Lp. As of 2020Q3, North Run Capital, Lp owns 18 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CYBR, KLR,

CYBR, KLR, Added Positions: MX, LORL, PWFL, AIRG, IVC, LIQT,

MX, LORL, PWFL, AIRG, IVC, LIQT, Reduced Positions: VRNS, PEGA, AKTS, BXRX,

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 814,644 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69% PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) - 1,541,516 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60% Digi International Inc (DGII) - 542,500 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 56,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.62% Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) - 1,846,394 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $107.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of .

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 814,644 shares as of .

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.04 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 256,000 shares as of .

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Airgain Inc by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 147,242 shares as of .