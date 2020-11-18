Mcdonald's Corp (MCD) EVP-Gl. Chief Sup. Chain Off. Francesca A. Debiase Sold $4.7 million of Shares

EVP-Gl. Chief Sup. Chain Off. of Mcdonald's Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Francesca A. Debiase (insider trades) sold 21,930 shares of MCD on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $215.62 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

McDonald's Corp operates a chain of restaurants with over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. It also receives franchise royalties, and licensing pacts. The company offers a uniform value-priced menu with special additions based on regions. McDonald's Corp has a market cap of $161.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $216.64 with a P/E ratio of 33.08 and P/S ratio of 8.57. The dividend yield of McDonald's Corp stocks is 2.29%. McDonald's Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated McDonald's Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with McDonald's Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, McDonald's USA Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of MCD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $215.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.

President, International Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of MCD stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $215.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.41% since.

