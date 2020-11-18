  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:RBCAA -2.45%


Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.286 per share on Class A Common Stock and $0.26 per share on Class B Common Stock, payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020.



Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace, and one loan production office in Oldsmar; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills, and one loan production office in Brentwood; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) - Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at [url="]www.republicbank.com[/url]. The Bank also offers separately branded, nation-wide digital banking at [url="]www.mymemorybank.com[/url]. The Company has $6.2 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.



Republic Bank. It’s just easier here. ®

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005052/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)