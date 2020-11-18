Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.286 per share on Class A Common Stock and $0.26 per share on Class B Common Stock, payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020.

