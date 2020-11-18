CI Financial Begins Trading on New York Stock Exchange, Completes Acquisition of Bowling Portfolio Management

[url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) (NYSE: CIXX) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of [url="]Bowling+Portfolio+Management+LLC[/url] (“Bowling”) of Cincinnati. CI also celebrated its cross-listing on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) yesterday, as U.S. shares commenced trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol CIXX.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006031/en/

Kurt MacAlpine, CEO of CI Financial celebrates listing the company's common shares on the NYSE. (Photo: NYSE)











The U.S. listing and completed acquisition of Bowling highlight CI’s increasing focus on growth in the U.S. The acquisition of Bowling, which was [url="]previously+announced+on+September+21[/url], 2020, represents CI’s ninth finalized registered investment advisor (“RIA”) transaction this year.“Completing the acquisition of Bowling and celebrating our cross-listing on the NYSE on the same day is a truly exciting moment for our firm and partners,” remarked Kurt MacAlpine, CEO of CI Financial. “As we expand our wealth management presence in North America by acquiring top-tier, well-run firms such as Bowling, we will now also be able to offer U.S. dollar-denominated stock in future acquisitions.”As one of the fastest-growing RIA platforms in the U.S., CI has completed six direct acquisitions as well as three sub-acquisitions through CI affiliates since February. In addition to Bowling, CI now holds ownership interests in:CI has also recently announced an [url="]acquisition+agreement[/url] for [url="]The+Roosevelt+Investment+Group%2C+Inc.[/url] of New York City, a [url="]full+acquisition[/url] of [url="]Doyle+Wealth+Management%2C+Inc.[/url] of Tampa, Florida; and a [url="]majority+interest+stake[/url] in [url="]Stavis+%26amp%3B+Cohen+Financial%2C+LLC[/url] of Houston. These transactions are expected to close prior to year-end, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.The listing of CI Financial’s stock on the NYSE and the completed acquisition of Bowling support two of CI’s core mandates – globalizing the company and expanding its wealth management platform.Following the close of all pending transactions, CI’s North American wealth management business will have approximately $83 billion (US$63 billion) in assets. CI’s total assets will reach a record $209 billion (US$157 billion). (Projections are based on asset levels as of October 31, 2020.)CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. The company held total assets of C$202 billion as at October 31, 2020. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), CI Investment Services Inc., Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, One Capital Management, LLC, and Surevest LLC. CI trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at [url="]www.cifinancial.com[/url].

