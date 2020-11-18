  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

November 18, 2020 | About: MEOH +6.21%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.0375 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2020 to holders of common shares of record on December 17, 2020.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Kim Campbell
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com


