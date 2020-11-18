Lifeway Foods Applauds Recent Scientific Review Highlighting Kefir as a Potential Protective Dietary Supplementation Against Viral Infection

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome commends the recent review published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy where it posits the probiotics in kefir have immune supporting properties that may be of benefit against infections, including COVID-19.



With the world awaiting a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, consumer demand for products and methods to boost the immune system and suppress viral infections is on the rise. The review discusses the following about kefir, the fermented milk made from kefir grains:

Kefir and kefir derivatives can suppress viral activity by modulating immune-system responses and/or causing disruption of viral adhesion [26,27].

The antiviral mechanisms of kefir involve enhancement of macrophage production and boosting the activity of proinflammatory cytokines [27].

Kefir dietaries have anti-inflammatory activity by inhibiting the activity of proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, TNF-α and IL-6, meaning the nutrients and various biomolecules produced [27].



“At Lifeway Foods, we are on a mission to keep our communities healthy, and a big part of that mission is educating consumers that good health and immunity starts within the gut,” states Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods, Inc. “With viral infections like COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds, it’s important that studies like this continue to educate and demonstrate to people everywhere how probiotic products such as kefir may help mitigate the viral risks we all face. This review builds upon the foundation of Nobel Prize winner Élie Metchnikoff’s research on immunology. Metchnikoff is revered for first discovering the connection between immunity and probiotic fermented milk products, such as kefir, over 100 years ago. Today, we honor his legacy by celebrating the ongoing research and spreading the word about the benefits of probiotics and kefir.”

As the leading U.S. supplier of kefir, Lifeway Kefir is made with 12 active cultures and packed with protein, calcium and vitamin D. Each product is loaded with probiotics, which research suggests may help to support the microbiome and protect against infections. Additionally, probiotic products such as Lifeway Kefir may help support the body’s response to decrease inflammation.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “expect,” “vision,” “will,” “predict,” “grow,” and “trend.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

