FluroTech Announces Stadium and Arena Product Solution

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that (“FluroTest”) will launch its first product solution aimed at solving the testing problems facing the operators of large stadiums, arenas, and other high capacity venues.



The FluroTest stadium and arena product solution is a COVID testing platform capable of running 3,000 tests per hour directly at the point of collection with results immediately available to every test taker within 5 minutes. This enables the safe opening of stadiums, arenas, airports, and other high traffic environments. Platforms can be configured to open any 60,000-seat indoor arena or outdoor stadium to full capacity in less than 2 hours.

“We applaud this week’s Ticketmaster COVID-19 Announcement. This is a major step toward creating safe environments and restoring trust,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “We are pleased to offer our solution to provide fast, accurate and low-cost testing for all ticket holders and automatically transmit test results directly to every ticket holder’s digital safe pass within minutes of taking the test. All ticket holders will get comfort from knowing that every ticket holder has been tested right before they walked through the gates.”

By combining and leveraging the well-developed disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing, FluroTest’s patent pending pandemic defense platform (the “Platform”) is designed to achieve throughput rates of 3,000 tests per hour with results on the mobile device of the test taker in 5 minutes.

FluroTest believes its Platform can benefit organizations serving large, concentrated populations and bearing significant pandemic risk, forcing them to incur consequential business disruptions and closures. Examples include, but are not limited to: colleges and universities, hospitals & large healthcare complexes, athletic stadiums & large performance venues, corporate campus environments, large office buildings & complexes, shopping malls and centers, retail working warehouses, factories, food processing plants, airlines, as well as any public transportation hub such as subway entrances and airport terminals.

“The FluroTest solution solves the three problems standing in the way of making it safe to open stadiums, arenas, and large gatherings. Decision makers attempting to deploy testing solutions are forced to make trade-offs between speed, accuracy and cost. Most rapid tests sacrifice accuracy for speed. High accuracy has also come to mean high cost. The FluroTest solution is fast, highly accurate, and inexpensive so decision makers no longer need to wrestle with difficult trade-offs,” said Danny Dalla-Longa CEO of Flurotech Ltd.

Readers are cautioned that, although FluroTest has achieved proof of concept prototype, the testing method and device is still in the early stages of research and development and accordingly FluroTest is not currently making any express or implied claims that the technology can, or will be able to, accurately detect the COVID-19 virus. The Platform is currently pending FDA approval. In addition, FluroTest requires additional capital in the near-term to further the development and deployment of its testing device and will be seeking equity investors and is exploring strategic partnerships in connection with the same.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST) ( FLURF)

FluroTech’s proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples for specific applications. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, FluroTech has created a two-part solution comprised of its CompleTest™ platform technology and consumable testing kits. Its accuracy has been independently validated. FluroTech continues to develop additional applications for the CompleTest™ platform technology. To learn more, visit FluroTech.com

About FluroTest LLC

Unlike firms developing individual tests for the detection of SARS-CoV2, FluroTest is developing a complete system for surge-scale testing of viruses and other pathogens to be deployed in environments where significant numbers of people need to be tested rapidly and frequently. By combining and leveraging the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry (antibody labeling and binding), fluorescence detection and cloud computing, FluroTest believes it is creating the first pandemic defense platform of its kind.

FluroTest is seeking additional capital in the near-term and will also be exploring strategic partnerships with manufacturing and distribution companies to advance the deployment of the patent pending platform it is developing. To learn more, visit FluroTest.com

