  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

CSX Recognized by Dow Jones Sustainability Index

November 18, 2020 | About: CSX -1.26%

Company Appears for 10th Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX continues to build its reputation in sustainability, earning a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 10th consecutive year with across-the-board improvement in environmental, social, governance and economic scores.

In addition to being the only U.S. railroad to make the DJSI, CSX is ranked among the top 15 transportation and transportation infrastructure companies worldwide. A record 102 companies were assessed for this year’s global index.

“Being ranked among the most sustainably run transportation companies in the world is an affirmation of the actions we’re taking to reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions through technology and increasingly efficient operations,” said Jim Foote, president and chief executive officer.

The company’s efficiency improvements as well as high scores in key areas of business conduct, environmental policy and management systems, and operational eco efficiency contributed to driving improvement across DJSI’s assessment areas: governance and economic, environmental, and social dimensions. CSX continues to drive innovation across these important ESG themes.

“Our commitment to sustainability is good for us, for our customers and for society,” Foote said. “It supports our strategy of working with customers to convert more freight from highway to rail, which reduces highway congestion and wasteful emissions.”

The DJSI North America index is a partnership between the Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM Sustainability Assessments, which tracks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on an analysis of financially material economic, environmental and governance criteria. To learn more about sustainability at CSX, view the company’s most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report at www.csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:
Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334

ti?nf=ODA4ODYwOCMzODM0MTQ5IzIwMDU0MzA=
5dd01ed3-8a9d-46bb-ba74-e4782ed64af8

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)