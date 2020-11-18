TTEC Reimagines Remote Workplaces for Businesses and Employees Worldwide with their Humanify® Cloud @home Platform

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

TTEC's Humanify® Cloud @home platform has enabled over 100K users to work remotely in 2020 with secure, cloud-based technology, exceptional employee experiences, and a suite of AI solutions that ensure resiliency and long-term remote workforce success.

Where TTEC clients deployed Humanify Cloud @home, they experienced a 74% increase in NPS, a 43% reduction in employee attrition, and nearly 80% reduction in the time to onboard new employee onboarding and remote-worker setup time.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) solution to many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, revealed that over 100K remote workers have been enabled on its Humanify Cloud @home platform in 2020.

This milestone was achieved because of three critical factors:

Secure, intelligent, cloud-based technology: The Humanify Cloud @home platform integrates collaboration, workforce management, and intelligent automation to simplify the technology ecosystem required to move to a highly secure @home environment.

Enhanced employee experiences: TTEC's focus on employee experiences powered by the Humanify Cloud @home collaboration tools demonstrate how passionate and engaged employees facilitate and accelerate complex change management across the workforce.

AI-enabled best-of-breed suite of tools: TTEC's suite of intelligent automation solutions including RPA/RDA, chatbots/IVA's, speech analytics, and training simulators enable employee success in an @home and remote working delivery model.

"Humanify Cloud @home combines security, collaboration, and intelligent automation technologies to enable organizations to deliver exceptional employee and customer experiences from anywhere," said Ken Tuchman, TTEC's Founder, CEO, and Chairman. "Regardless of the changes brought on by the pandemic, our cloud-based and digital-first tools positions us and our clients for resiliency."

TTEC, one of the largest enablers of remote work technology globally, has helped its clients to rapidly shift to remote work and achieve exceptional results. 74% of clients experienced an increase in NPS and reduced attrition by 43% when they deployed Humanify Cloud @home. In addition, by enabling employees to bring their own device, customers were able to reduce new employee onboarding time and reduce remote-worker technology setup time by nearly 80%.

Judi Hand, Chief Revenue Officer at TTEC, reflected on how businesses have evolved during the pandemic: "In the beginning, survival was dependent on managing the logistics of moving everyone and everything to an @home environment. As workers have continued to work longer from home, thriving depends on managing the more existential issues that matter to employees, such as continuous growth and development while eliminating repetitive and mundane tasks. Without the investment we have made in the Humanify Cloud @home platform including our intelligent automation partnerships, and our disruptive innovation, it would not be possible to thrive in this remote work environment and achieve the revenue records we set in 2020."

address 9197 south peoria street englewood, co 80112 contact Liesl Perez [email protected] +1.303.551.1417

