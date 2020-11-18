Book A Last-Minute 2020 Getaway At Up To 35% Off During Extra Holidays' Black Friday Sale

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of the year is quickly approaching, and the risk of leaving loads of unused PTO is getting real. To help families put those leftover vacation days to good use –or to start daydreaming about a winter escape in early 2021 –online vacation provider Extra Holidays is offering up to 35% off apartment-style suites at more than 60 resorts, during one of its biggest sales of the year. The Black Friday sale includes destinations that have quickly made it back to the top of travelers' wish lists, including must-see spots such as Orlando, Hawaii and the Caribbean, and runs November 24 through November 30, for travel through April 11, 2021.

Extra Holidays allows travelers to experience hundreds of vacation club resorts from premier brands like Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham and Margaritaville Vacation Club. These resorts offer apartment-style accommodations, most with all the comforts of home, like a fully-equipped kitchen, private bedrooms, separate living and dining areas, an in-suite washer and dryer and even multiple bathrooms in some suites, with the added benefit of all the reliability, service and branded hospitality protocols that guests want when traveling today.

Extra Holidays' Black Friday sale includes a variety of popular destinations around the country – from the magnificent sights of the Smoky Mountains at Club Wyndham Great Smokies Lodge in Sevierville, Tennessee, to the perfect setting for a 2021 ski trip at Club Wyndham Bentley Brook in Hancock, Massachusetts or Club Wyndham Resort at Avon, Colorado. Additional featured destinations include:

Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida: Located adjacent to Walt Disney World Resort and consistently included in Condé Nast's Readers' Choice Awards list as one of the top resorts in Orlando, Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek is a haven for families with multiple outdoor pools (hello, lazy river!), an array of activities for all ages and just a short drive to the city's top theme parks.

Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham – St. Thomas: Picture-perfect beaches and a laidback atmosphere will help travelers disconnect and recharge as they enjoy the perfect beach escape at this U.S. Virgin Islands resort. The best part? Each suite's kitchenette comes with its very own Frozen Concoction Maker so guests can enjoy their favorite drinks in their balcony.

Shell Vacations Club Waikiki Marina at the Ilikai: With the recent reopening to U.S. visitors, the Hawaiian islands are back to the top of the list of destinations travelers are looking forward to visit within the next year. This resort is located just steps away from the famous Waikiki Beach, serving as the perfect home away from home to explore the islands' breathtaking natural beauty.

Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix, Arizona: In addition to featuring its own 18-hole championship golf course nestled among the foothills of South Mountain, this resort is centrally located near downtown Phoenix, ideal to enjoy the city's dining and shopping scene. Guests can also set this as their home base to discover Arizona's diverse landscape during quick daytrips to nearby Sedona, Scottsdale and more.

Those that want to get a head start to the Black Friday offers can subscribe to the Extra Holidays newsletter to get early access to this year's sale. To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com.

OFFER DETAILS: Book by November 30, 2020. Travel by April 11, 2021. Mention promo code BF2020. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations subject to availability. Reservations not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted. CST: 21414-50. Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Extra Holidays HI TAT Broker ID: TA-075-433-7792-01. Hawaii Plan Manager ID.

About Extra Holidays

Extra Holidays is an online rental agency offering vacation condos and suites — many as large as four-bedrooms -- throughout the US, Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand. The site also offers booking for all of the "extras" in travel, including airfare, car rentals, must-see places and must-do activities. As part of the Panorama family of travel brands at Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:NYSE:WYND), Extra Holidays specializes in providing condo vacations at hotel prices.

About Panorama

Panorama™ delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:NYSE:WYND). The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella -- RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, TripBeat, Extra Holidays, @Work International, and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) -- provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world. Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.

