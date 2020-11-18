  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PTC and Ansys Deliver Latest CAD Market Innovation with Creo Ansys Simulation

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:PTC -0.81% NAS:ANSS -0.56%

- Creo Ansys Simulation is the only CAD product on the market with Ansys's high fidelity solvers integrated into it.

- Alliance makes simulation-led product design a cornerstone of digital transformation by democratizing simulation.

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest enhancement to PTC's (NASDAQ: PTC) award-winning Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) software includes the first CAD offering with Ansys's (NASDAQ: ANSS) high-fidelity solvers, enabling users to rapidly simulate design outcomes with a high degree of accuracy. Creo Ansys Simulation brings simulation into the modeling environment and democratizes a critical technology that can help cut costs and improve quality and time to market. The launch marks the second anniversary of the PTC and Ansys strategic alliance.

To read the full press release, please click here: https://www.ptc.com/en/news/2020/ptc-ansys-deliver-cad-market-innovation-creo-ansys-simulation.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

Media Contacts
PTC
Corporate Communications
Greg Payne
[email protected]

PTC, Creo, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

(PRNewsfoto/PTC Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-and-ansys-deliver-latest-cad-market-innovation-with-creo-ansys-simulation-301176325.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)