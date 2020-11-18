Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $3 million of Shares

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of ALTR on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $49.17 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software. It also provides services related to its software including consulting, training, implementation services, and support, along with technical services for product development. Altair Engineering Inc has a market cap of $3.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.41 with and P/S ratio of 7.96.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Howard N Morof sold 4,000 shares of ALTR stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $49.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 20,000 shares of ALTR stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $49.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.

10% Owner R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 40,000 shares of ALTR stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $49.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.

See Remarks Mahalingam Srikanth sold 9,000 shares of ALTR stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $49.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

Director Richard Hart sold 8,000 shares of ALTR stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $48.98. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.

See Remarks Brett R Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of ALTR stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $49.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

