Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2020

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2020. Oshkosh Corp designs, manufactures and markets specialty vehicles and aerial work platforms under the JLG brand. It serves customers in the private and public sectors. Oshkosh Corp has a market cap of $5.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.23 with a P/E ratio of 16.78 and P/S ratio of 0.79. The dividend yield of Oshkosh Corp stocks is 1.56%. Oshkosh Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past ten years.

For the last quarter Oshkosh Corp reported a revenue of $1.8 billion, compared with the revenue of $2.2 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $6.9 billion, a decrease of 18.2% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Oshkosh Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 4.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $4.72 for the year, a decline of 42.5% from the previous year. Over the last five years Oshkosh Corp had an EPS growth rate of 18.9% a year. The Oshkosh Corp had an operating margin of 7.13%, compared with the operating margin of 9.51% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Oshkosh Corp is 6.95%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Oshkosh Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $582.9 million, compared with $448.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $817.9 million, compared with $819.0 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 8.2. Oshkosh Corp has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $79.23, Oshkosh Corp is traded at 32.3% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $59.90. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.79, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.58. The stock lost 14.5% during the past 12 months.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Wilson R Jones sold 46,000 shares of OSK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $72.51. The price of the stock has increased by 9.27% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of OSK, click here.