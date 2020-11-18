Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2020

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2020. Brooks Automation Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple applications and markets. The company serves the semiconductor capital equipment market and sample management market for life sciences. Brooks Automation Inc has a market cap of $5.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.27 with a P/E ratio of 77.58 and P/S ratio of 5.62. The dividend yield of Brooks Automation Inc stocks is 0.58%. Brooks Automation Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Brooks Automation Inc. .

For the last quarter Brooks Automation Inc reported a revenue of $246.2 million, compared with the revenue of $199.2 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $897.3 million, an increase of 14.9% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Brooks Automation Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 13.3% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was 88 cents for the year, a decline of 85.4% from the previous year. The Brooks Automation Inc had an operating margin of 8.9%, compared with the operating margin of 6.14% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Brooks Automation Inc is 3.61%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Brooks Automation Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $295.6 million, compared with $301.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $81.4 million, compared with $50.3 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 27.1. Brooks Automation Inc has a financial strength rank of 8 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $68.27, Brooks Automation Inc is traded at 252.6% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $19.36. The P/S ratio of the stock is 5.62, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.56. The stock gained 51.67% during the past 12 months.

