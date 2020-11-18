Mimecast (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CEO of Mimecast (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Bauer (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of MIME on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $43.31 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Mimecast Limited is a software solutions provider. Its key business involves provision of a software platform to evade internet security issues such as malware and spam. Mimecast Ltd has a market cap of $2.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.85 with a P/E ratio of 172.21 and P/S ratio of 5.80. Mimecast Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 32.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Mimecast Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Peter Bauer sold 75,000 shares of MIME stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $43.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of MIME stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $43.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.79% since.

