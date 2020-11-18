Hillenbrand Inc (HI) President and CEO Joe Anthony Raver Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Hillenbrand Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joe Anthony Raver (insider trades) sold 65,398 shares of HI on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $35.83 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Hillenbrand Inc is a diversified industrial company that makes and sells premium business-to-business products and services. Its segments include, the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. Hillenbrand Inc has a market cap of $2.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.11 with and P/S ratio of 1.06. The dividend yield of Hillenbrand Inc stocks is 2.36%. Hillenbrand Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 7 severe warning signs with Hillenbrand Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 65,398 shares of HI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $35.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HI, click here