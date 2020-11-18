Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) CEO and President Jeffrey W. Albers Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO and President of Blueprint Medicines Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W. Albers (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of BPMC on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $98.71 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. Its drug candidates include avapritinib, BLU 554, BLU-782 and BLU-667. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a market cap of $5.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.44 with a P/E ratio of 17.62 and P/S ratio of 6.62. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Blueprint Medicines Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of BPMC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $98.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Kate Haviland sold 409 shares of BPMC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $100.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.82% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Ariel Hurley sold 1,700 shares of BPMC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $100.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.43% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of BPMC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $99.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.26% since.

Director Charles A Rowland Jr sold 10,000 shares of BPMC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $98.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BPMC, click here