Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Chairman, President & CEO Michael J Long Sold $4.7 million of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: ARW -0.86%

Chairman, President & CEO of Arrow Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Long (insider trades) sold 53,768 shares of ARW on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $87.93 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

Arrow Electronics Inc is a value-added distributor of electronic components, software, and data center infrastructure hardware. The company primarily sells semiconductors, software, storage, and servers to electronic equipment manufacturers and resellers. Arrow Electronics Inc has a market cap of $6.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.51 with a P/E ratio of 15.14 and P/S ratio of 0.26. Arrow Electronics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arrow Electronics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Michael J Long sold 53,768 shares of ARW stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $87.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.
  • Chairman, President & CEO Michael J Long sold 140,006 shares of ARW stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $86.19. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 6,000 shares of ARW stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $84.21. The price of the stock has increased by 3.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Supply Chain Officer Charles Kostalnick Ii sold 3,300 shares of ARW stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $87.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.39% since.
  • President, Global Components Andrew King sold 2,338 shares of ARW stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $84.79. The price of the stock has increased by 3.21% since.
  • Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of ARW stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $86.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.64% since.
  • Chief Information Officer Vincent P Melvin sold 8,625 shares of ARW stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $85.88. The price of the stock has increased by 1.9% since.
  • Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of ARW stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $83.86. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARW, click here

.

