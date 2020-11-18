Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) CEO Howard Widra Bought $160,350 of Shares

CEO of Apollo Investment Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard Widra (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of AINV on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $10.69 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $160,350.

Apollo Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests in various forms of debt investments including secured and unsecured loans, mezzanine investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies. Apollo Investment Corp has a market cap of $678.670 million; its shares were traded at around $10.40 . The dividend yield of Apollo Investment Corp stocks is 15.97%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Barbara Ruth Matas sold 6,666 shares of AINV stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $9.58. The price of the stock has increased by 8.56% since.

