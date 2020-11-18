Ptc Inc (PTC) President and CEO James E Heppelmann Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Ptc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James E Heppelmann (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of PTC on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $97.83 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

PTC Inc is a US-based company develops and delivers technology solutions comprised of software and services that help companies design products, manage product information and improve their product development and services processes. PTC Inc has a market cap of $11.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.33 with a P/E ratio of 129.37 and P/S ratio of 8.17. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with PTC Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, GC and Secretary Staats Aaron C Von sold 10,341 shares of PTC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $98.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

EVP, Sales Michael Ditullio sold 8,256 shares of PTC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $97.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

EVP, Strategy Kathleen Mitford sold 2,328 shares of PTC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $97.49. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Director Robert Schechter sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $95.78. The price of the stock has increased by 2.66% since.

Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $83.59. The price of the stock has increased by 17.63% since.

