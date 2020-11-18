Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) President and COO Mike C. Smith Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and COO of Stitch Fix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike C. Smith (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SFIX on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $36.01 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. It offers women's, petite, maternity, men's, plus apparel, as well as shoes and accessories. Stitch Fix Inc has a market cap of $3.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.95 with and P/S ratio of 2.11. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Stitch Fix Inc. .

CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 109,925 shares of SFIX stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $35.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.

Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of SFIX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $35.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Secr. Scott Darling sold 6,000 shares of SFIX stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.92% since.

Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of SFIX stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 16.5% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Secr. Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of SFIX stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

