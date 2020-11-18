  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Anthem Inc (ANTM) EVP & President, Commercial Peter D Haytaian Sold $1.9 million of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: ANTM -2.26%

EVP & President, Commercial of Anthem Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter D Haytaian (insider trades) sold 5,834 shares of ANTM on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $333.64 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Anthem Inc is a health benefits company offering a network-based managed care plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its business segments are Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. Anthem Inc has a market cap of $80.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $322.38 with a P/E ratio of 16.67 and P/S ratio of 0.71. The dividend yield of Anthem Inc stocks is 1.12%. Anthem Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Anthem Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & President, Commercial Peter D Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of ANTM stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $333.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.
  • SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Ronald W Penczek sold 1,199 shares of ANTM stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $330.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.53% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Thomas C Zielinski sold 9,175 shares of ANTM stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $292.2. The price of the stock has increased by 10.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANTM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)