James River Group Holdings (JRVR) CFO Sarah C. Doran Sold $702,422 of Shares

CFO of James River Group Holdings (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sarah C. Doran (insider trades) sold 14,012 shares of JRVR on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $50.13 a share. The total sale was $702,422.

James River Group Holdings Ltd owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies founded by members of its management team. It is organized for the purpose of acquiring & managing insurance and reinsurance entities. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a market cap of $1.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.55 with a P/E ratio of 33.72 and P/S ratio of 2.14. The dividend yield of James River Group Holdings Ltd stocks is 2.41%. James River Group Holdings Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with James River Group Holdings Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

