Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of Five9 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Zwarenstein (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of FIVN on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $140.01 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Five9 Inc provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company is engaged in providing research, development and client support services for contact centers. Five9 Inc has a market cap of $9.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $139.93 with and P/S ratio of 22.07. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Five9 Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 6,000 shares of FIVN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $139.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of FIVN stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $157.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of FIVN stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $156.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.82% since.

Director Michael J Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of FIVN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $145. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

