Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CFO of Iridium Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Fitzpatrick (insider trades) sold 77,714 shares of IRDM on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $32 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Iridium Communications Inc is a United States based company which is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth orbiting satellites. Iridium Communications Inc has a market cap of $4.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.72 with and P/S ratio of 7.31. Iridium Communications Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.90% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 92,069 shares of IRDM stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 77,714 shares of IRDM stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of IRDM stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP-Government Programs Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of IRDM stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.

