Gartner Inc (IT) EVP, Chief Information Officer Michael Patrick Diliberto Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Information Officer of Gartner Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Patrick Diliberto (insider trades) sold 7,074 shares of IT on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $159.23 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Gartner Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. It offers services to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to supply chain professionals and technology investors. Gartner Inc has a market cap of $13.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $154.02 with a P/E ratio of 64.71 and P/S ratio of 3.31. Gartner Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Gartner Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Gartner Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eugene A Hall sold 35,885 shares of IT stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $157.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Craig Safian sold 3,383 shares of IT stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $159.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Global Technology Sales Joseph P. Beck sold 4,127 shares of IT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $158.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.08% since.

EVP, Global Business Sales Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of IT stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $156.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

EVP, Human Resources Robin B Kranich sold 4,691 shares of IT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $157.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.5% since.

EVP, Global Business Sales Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of IT stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $147.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.76% since.

