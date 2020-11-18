Brinker International Inc (EAT) President, CEO, Pres. Chili's Wyman Roberts Sold $2.6 million of Shares

President, CEO, Pres. Chili's of Brinker International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wyman Roberts (insider trades) sold 51,300 shares of EAT on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $50.29 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Brinker International Inc operates casual-dining restaurants. It franchises brands includes Maggiano's and Chili's Grill & Bar. Brinker International Inc has a market cap of $2.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.98 with a P/E ratio of 87.69 and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Brinker International Inc stocks is 1.51%. Brinker International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Brinker International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO, Pres. Chili's Wyman Roberts sold 2,405 shares of EAT stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Joseph G Taylor sold 14,368 shares of EAT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $52.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Admin Officer Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of EAT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EAT, click here