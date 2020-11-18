Cerence Inc (CRNC) CFO Mark J Gallenberger Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CFO of Cerence Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J Gallenberger (insider trades) sold 16,600 shares of CRNC on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $69.43 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Cerence Inc has a market cap of $2.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.65 with and P/S ratio of 7.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 8,064 shares of CRNC stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $59.66. The price of the stock has increased by 18.42% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark J Gallenberger sold 16,600 shares of CRNC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $69.43. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 24,242 shares of CRNC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $69.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.52% since.

Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 26,087 shares of CRNC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $60.98. The price of the stock has increased by 15.86% since.

General Counsel Leanne Fitzgerald sold 4,720 shares of CRNC stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $59.67. The price of the stock has increased by 18.4% since.

Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 19,658 shares of CRNC stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $59.18. The price of the stock has increased by 19.38% since.

