Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) EVP; Pres Harris Products Gr. David J Nangle Sold $614,800 of Shares

EVP; Pres Harris Products Gr. of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Nangle (insider trades) sold 5,300 shares of LECO on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $116 a share. The total sale was $614,800.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., manufactures welding, cutting and brazing products. Its welding product includes arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.59 with a P/E ratio of 34.09 and P/S ratio of 2.56. The dividend yield of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc stocks is 1.71%. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Christopher L Mapes sold 47,480 shares of LECO stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $104.55. The price of the stock has increased by 9.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP; Pres Harris Products Gr. David J Nangle sold 5,300 shares of LECO stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $116. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.

SVP, Strategy & Business Devel Geoffrey P Allman sold 2,980 shares of LECO stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $113.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

Director William E Macdonald Iii sold 5,000 shares of LECO stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $111.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.95% since.

SVP, President, Global Automat Michael J Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of LECO stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $105.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LECO, click here