Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) SVP & CFO Anthony Dilucente Sold $801,967 of Shares

SVP & CFO of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Dilucente (insider trades) sold 15,985 shares of TMX on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $50.17 a share. The total sale was $801,967.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The company operates through three segments namely Terminix, American home shield and the Franchise services group. Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.80 with a P/E ratio of 195.20 and P/S ratio of 2.95. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Terminix Global Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO Anthony Dilucente sold 10,315 shares of TMX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $50.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mark E Tomkins sold 2,000 shares of TMX stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

