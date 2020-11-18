  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) SVP & CFO Anthony Dilucente Sold $801,967 of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: TMX -0.79%

SVP & CFO of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Dilucente (insider trades) sold 15,985 shares of TMX on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $50.17 a share. The total sale was $801,967.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The company operates through three segments namely Terminix, American home shield and the Franchise services group. Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.80 with a P/E ratio of 195.20 and P/S ratio of 2.95. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Terminix Global Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Anthony Dilucente sold 15,985 shares of TMX stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $50.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.73% since.
  • SVP & CFO Anthony Dilucente sold 10,315 shares of TMX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $50.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Mark E Tomkins sold 2,000 shares of TMX stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TMX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)