Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) EVP & Gen Counsel & Secretary Richard M Lucas Sold $1.8 million of Shares

EVP & Gen Counsel & Secretary of Walker & Dunlop Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard M Lucas (insider trades) sold 23,288 shares of WD on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $79.28 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a provider of commercial real estate finance, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company originates, sells, and service a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate finance products. Walker & Dunlop Inc has a market cap of $2.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.00 with a P/E ratio of 11.94 and P/S ratio of 2.50. The dividend yield of Walker & Dunlop Inc stocks is 1.87%. Walker & Dunlop Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Walker & Dunlop Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Walker & Dunlop Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald sold 28,548 shares of WD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $68.9. The price of the stock has increased by 11.76% since.

EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald sold 15,000 shares of WD stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has increased by 18.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Gen Counsel & Secretary Richard M Lucas sold 23,288 shares of WD stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $79.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.88% since.

EVP & Chief HR Officer Paula A. Pryor sold 982 shares of WD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $81.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.04% since.

President Howard W Smith Iii sold 9,111 shares of WD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $63.05. The price of the stock has increased by 22.13% since.

