Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Chairman & CEO Ronald N Tutor Sold $1.4 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Tutor Perini Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald N Tutor (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of TPC on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $14.42 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Tutor Perini Corp is a construction company. The company offers construction services and management, and design-build services to private and public customers on contractual basis. It constructs and repairs all kinds of buildings across United States. Tutor Perini Corp has a market cap of $744.100 million; its shares were traded at around $14.64 with and P/S ratio of 0.14. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Tutor Perini Corp. .

