Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, AppFolio Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Vale SA, GrubHub Inc

Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, AppFolio Inc, Alphabet Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Vale SA, GrubHub Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of 2020Q3, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion.



Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 12,347,467 shares, 20.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 1,577,899 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 123,704 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.42% Vale SA (VALE) - 9,023,645 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.66% Cosan Ltd (CZZ) - 7,191,016 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.67%

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in AppFolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.12 and $174.73, with an estimated average price of $154.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 186,302 shares as of .

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 82,830 shares as of .

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 671,500 shares as of .

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 480,446 shares as of .

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 593.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.39 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 1,575,908 shares as of .

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1746.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 37,204 shares as of .

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 31.42%. The sale prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1318.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.35%. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. still held 123,704 shares as of .

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 29.66%. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.78%. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. still held 9,023,645 shares as of .

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 42.02%. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. still held 78,874 shares as of .