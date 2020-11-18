Context Partners Fund, L.P. Buys CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp IV, NavSight Holdings Inc, Sells Forum Merger II Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Pure Acquisition Corp

Investment company Context Partners Fund, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp IV, NavSight Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, sells Forum Merger II Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Pure Acquisition Corp, Tiberius Acquisition Corp, Repay Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Context Partners Fund, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Context Partners Fund, L.P. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFIIU) - 1,160,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U) - 890,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. New Position NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH.U) - 885,447 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 54,600 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. New Position FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU) - 600,000 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Context Partners Fund, L.P. initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 1,160,000 shares as of .

Context Partners Fund, L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 890,000 shares as of .

Context Partners Fund, L.P. initiated holding in NavSight Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 885,447 shares as of .

Context Partners Fund, L.P. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 54,600 shares as of .

Context Partners Fund, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Context Partners Fund, L.P. initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 488,600 shares as of .

Context Partners Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The sale prices were between $15.8 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Context Partners Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Context Partners Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in Pure Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.9.

Context Partners Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in Tiberius Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Context Partners Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $16.93.

Context Partners Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $12.19.