Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, HPX Corp, Sells XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Vale SA

Investment company Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, HPX Corp, sells XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Vale SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2020Q3, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 130,482 shares, 31.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.88%
- Cosan Ltd (CZZ) - 7,435,866 shares, 24.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.99%
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,705,087 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.76%
- Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 3,496,448 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio.
- Vale SA (VALE) - 3,350,939 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.57%
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,019,554 shares as of .New Purchase: HPX Corp (HPX.U)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in HPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .Reduced: XP Inc (XP)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. reduced to a holding in XP Inc by 73.76%. The sale prices were between $41.39 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -30.15%. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. still held 1,705,087 shares as of .Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 29.88%. The sale prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1318.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.2%. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. still held 130,482 shares as of .Reduced: Vale SA (VALE)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 30.57%. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.28%. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. still held 3,350,939 shares as of .
