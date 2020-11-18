Nli International Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, Merck Inc, General Motors Co, Sells Medtronic PLC, Analog Devices Inc, Intuit Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Nli International Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Merck Inc, General Motors Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, IHS Markit, sells Medtronic PLC, Analog Devices Inc, Intuit Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nli International Inc. As of 2020Q3, Nli International Inc owns 144 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 518,037 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,020 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 663,172 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Visa Inc (V) - 240,620 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 97,500 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 39,420 shares as of .

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 159,490 shares as of .

Nli International Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 164,500 shares as of .

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $224.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,980 shares as of .

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $124.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of .

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $85.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,520 shares as of .

Nli International Inc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $91.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 185,630 shares as of .

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $241.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,980 shares as of .

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 198.01%. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of .

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 41,270 shares as of .

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $360.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,190 shares as of .

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Aramark by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 145,850 shares as of .

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.