Greenvale Capital LLP Buys Medallia Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc, 2U Inc, Sells Darden Restaurants Inc, Children's Place Inc, Roku Inc

Investment company Greenvale Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Medallia Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc, 2U Inc, TPI Composites Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, sells Darden Restaurants Inc, Children's Place Inc, Roku Inc, Mimecast, Tenable Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenvale Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Greenvale Capital LLP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $646 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDLA, ACEL, TPIC, CYBR,

MDLA, ACEL, TPIC, CYBR, Added Positions: TWOU, FCN, GT,

TWOU, FCN, GT, Reduced Positions: ROKU, MIME, TENB, DBX,

ROKU, MIME, TENB, DBX, Sold Out: DRI, PLCE, ACHC,

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 7,200,000 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 750,000 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.92% Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 2,050,000 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. New Position 2U Inc (TWOU) - 1,600,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.15% United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio.

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 2,050,000 shares as of .

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 3,375,706 shares as of .

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 107,959 shares as of .

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in 2U Inc by 146.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of .

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of .

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $28.99.