Moab Capital Partners LLC Buys Magellan Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Craft Brew Alliance Inc, Sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, EchoStar Corp, Viad Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Moab Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magellan Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Craft Brew Alliance Inc, Qiagen NV, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, EchoStar Corp, Viad Corp, Cincinnati Bell Inc, NETSOL Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moab Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Moab Capital Partners LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MGLN, IMMU, QGEN, MIC, LVGO,

MGLN, IMMU, QGEN, MIC, LVGO, Added Positions: BREW,

BREW, Reduced Positions: ATSG, SATS, VVI, SGU, NTWK, RLH,

ATSG, SATS, VVI, SGU, NTWK, RLH, Sold Out: CBBPB.PFD, GIL,

Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 1,082,950 shares, 24.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.58% Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) - 337,420 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Star Group LP (SGU) - 1,963,860 shares, 16.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12% Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 125,985 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Viad Corp (VVI) - 487,714 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.53%

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.95 and $76.12, with an estimated average price of $74.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.63%. The holding were 337,420 shares as of .

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.48%. The holding were 125,985 shares as of .

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of .

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $32.23, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 53,481 shares as of .

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,334 shares as of .

Moab Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 431,629 shares as of .

Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc. The sale prices were between $46.37 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $14.56 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $18.47.