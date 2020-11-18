  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, GrubHub Inc, Sells Tech Data Corp, LogMeIn Inc, Legg Mason Inc

November 18, 2020

Valhalla, NY, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, GrubHub Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, sells Tech Data Corp, LogMeIn Inc, Legg Mason Inc, El Paso Electric Co, XPO Logistics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Westchester Capital Management, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westchester Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westchester+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westchester Capital Management, LLC
  1. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 1,042,003 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%
  2. Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 6,165,585 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
  3. E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) - 3,474,824 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
  4. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 1,414,757 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 390,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 718,076 shares as of .

New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 1,568,655 shares as of .

New Purchase: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $70.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 1,418,553 shares as of .

New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 413,789 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 681,510 shares as of .

New Purchase: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 839,800 shares as of .

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $67.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 168,300 shares as of .

Added: Pivotal Investment Corporation II Class A (PIC)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pivotal Investment Corporation II Class A by 91.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 702,887 shares as of .

Added: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fitbit Inc by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $6.96, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,833,145 shares as of .

Added: Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund (NID)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund by 128.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 401,626 shares as of .

Added: Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 988,530 shares as of .

Sold Out: Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Sold Out: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Sold Out: ForeScout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

Sold Out: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.



