VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd Buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Linde PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Electric Co

November 18, 2020 | About: PINS +1.74% OTIS -0.85% SNAP +3.46% WMG -1.24% LIN -0.73% CL -0.87% GE +0.52% WDFC -3.12%

Sydney, Nsw, C3, based Investment company VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Warner Music Group Corp, sells Linde PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Electric Co, WD-40 Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd. As of 2020Q3, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 80,404 shares, 33.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 603,111 shares, 26.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 625,550 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  4. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,220,732 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1072.02%
  5. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 1,164,290 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 766,480 shares as of .

New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 342,682 shares as of .

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 1072.02%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.15%. The holding were 2,220,732 shares as of .

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,164,290 shares as of .

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Sold Out: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $185.18 and $205.34, with an estimated average price of $196.3.



