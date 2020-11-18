VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd Buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Linde PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Electric Co

Sydney, Nsw, C3, based Investment company VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Warner Music Group Corp, sells Linde PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Electric Co, WD-40 Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd. As of 2020Q3, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNAP, WMG,

SNAP, WMG, Added Positions: PINS, OTIS, CME,

PINS, OTIS, CME, Reduced Positions: AMZN, MA,

AMZN, MA, Sold Out: LIN, CL, GE, WDFC,

For the details of VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vgi+partners+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 80,404 shares, 33.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 603,111 shares, 26.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% CME Group Inc (CME) - 625,550 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,220,732 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1072.02% Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 1,164,290 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67%

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 766,480 shares as of .

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 342,682 shares as of .

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 1072.02%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.15%. The holding were 2,220,732 shares as of .

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,164,290 shares as of .

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $185.18 and $205.34, with an estimated average price of $196.3.