Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Valero Energy Corp

Investment company Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc, Mastercard Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC. As of 2020Q3, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ABT, PFE, MA, APD, NEE, MO, PEP, TXN, BAC, CL, MDLZ, CRM, SYY, WM, PYPL,
- Added Positions: IEF, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, VXF, FB, HEFA, BRK.B, GOOG, PG, GOOGL, JNJ, V, NVDA, VUG, HD, JPM, UNH, KO, ADBE, WMT, VZ, MRK, T, MCD, CMCSA, ACN, LOW, AMGN, ABBV, PM, NKE, TSLA, AMT, INTC, LMT, SBUX, MMM, PCAR, CSCO, BRMK,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IWR, WORK, DVY, COST, XOM, DIS,
- Sold Out: RTX, VLO,
For the details of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rainier+group+investment+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 385,464 shares, 51.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 173,144 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 303,135 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- ISHARES TRUST (HEFA) - 600,936 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,918 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,901 shares as of .New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 800 shares as of .New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,994 shares as of .New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,476 shares as of .New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $267.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 819 shares as of .New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,631 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 76.06%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $271.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,317 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1746.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 312 shares as of .Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1740.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 428 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 36.25%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,789 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $237.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of .Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.
