Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd Buys Immunomedics Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells LogMeIn Inc, ForeScout Technologies Inc, Legg Mason Inc

Investment company Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sabre Corp, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, sells LogMeIn Inc, ForeScout Technologies Inc, Legg Mason Inc, Qiagen NV, Delphi Technologies PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd owns 63 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IMMU, VAR, ZM, SABR, MXIM, FIVN, GOOGL, NAV, CZR, WSC, AMZN, CRWD, SHOP, FB, BAND, PYPL, AYX, ZNGA, DIS, MAR, SPG, AVLR, EPR, CSOD, PFPT, VG, MIME, PLAN, AER, FTCH, KLXE,
- Added Positions: NICE, CRM, TWLO, AAXN, WDAY, CYBR, VRTX, TEAM, ATVI, ACIA, NXPI, NEWR, EA, FIT, RNG, PCTY, AVYA, TTWO, TIF,
- Reduced Positions: QIWI, GRUB, SQ,
- Sold Out: LOGM, FSCT, LM, QGEN, DLPH, MEET, FLIR, IBKC, QES, PRO, WORK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd
- Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 1,149,293 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
- Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 800,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 582,381 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 1,895,500 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 3,525,000 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 140,700 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $415.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,403,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 229,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09. The stock is now traded at around $139.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 117,600 shares as of .Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 130.17%. The purchase prices were between $186.85 and $236.02, with an estimated average price of $212.46. The stock is now traded at around $233.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 68,030 shares as of .Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 181.14%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $257.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of .Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 565.45%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of .Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 139.83%. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $119.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 95,930 shares as of .Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Workday Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $223.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,900 shares as of .Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 68,600 shares as of .Sold Out: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.Sold Out: ForeScout Technologies Inc (FSCT)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.47.Sold Out: The Meet Group Inc (MEET)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in The Meet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $6.25.
